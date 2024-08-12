The online modes of Ferrari F355 Challenge were restored by amateur developer Flyinghead. Now, it is possible upload best times to global leaderboard and unload ghost cars to challenge them.

Ferrari F355 Challenge is back and playable online. We are talking about one of the most acclaimed games for SEGA Dreamcast, with the art of master Yu Suzuki (Shenmue) behind it.

Back online

For those of you wondering, There is no online multiplayer. The reason is very simple: it wasn’t even in the original. The only way to race with a friend was to connect two consoles locally. Not very practical, but back then online wasn’t as widespread as it is today, especially on consoles.

The online modes of Ferrari F355 Challenge were active until 2006when SEGA pulled the plug. Now Flyinghead has worked a miracle, restoring the game’s website (where the rankings are listed). The online portion of the game is accessible via the game disc itself, but it also works if you play through an emulator.

Ferrari F355 Challenge It was originally released in arcades in 1999. It ran on the SEGA Naomi Multiboard system. It was then ported to the Dreamcast in 2000 to much fanfare, given the quality of the work done by SEGA. The PlayStation 2 version dates back to 2002, but it did not have online functionality.