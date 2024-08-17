Ferrari is working on a new road-going hypercar. Currently known as F250even if it will have another name at its official presentation, the new sports flagship of the Maranello car manufacturer has been spotted several times on the road near the Maranello factory: the Prancing Horse technicians have done everything to camouflage it, with rigid panels or black camouflage fabric coverings to hide its details. Despite this, some aerodynamic improvements are evident, in particular the rear spoilerwhich can be retracted for city use or extended for high-speed performance.

Ferrari F250: What We Know

Exclusive previews for select customers are already underway, which means that the revelation of the new hypercar in its entirety can’t be far away. Recently, a wealthy Australian fan revealed on Instagram that he had received an invitation to the launch of the new car and shared some photos of the beautiful red invitation box, inside which there was also a drawing that seemed to be a teaser of the production model: a simple illustrationcomposed of just six pen strokes, showing a car with a flowing line from front to rear, bisecting the wheel arches and creating a slim, athletic profile.

Influence Vision Gran Turismo 2022

Elsewhere there are also details such as the pronounced front fender tips and a flat tail. In terms of aesthetics, expectations were that the F250 would be heavily influenced by the Ferrari 499P, the winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans, but in this sense the design seems more similar to the Vision Gran Turismo 2022, a virtual concept created by the Maranello company for gamers.

Top performance

That concept boasted mind-blowing performancewith a 3.0-liter V6 producing 1,016 hp and 900 Nm of torque mated to a 322 hp three-motor hybrid system that gave it all-wheel drive. In light of these figures, Ferrari had claimed that it could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds and reach 200 km/h in less than 5 seconds, as well as lap the Fiorano circuit in less than 1 minute and 10 seconds, about ten seconds faster than the LaFerrari.