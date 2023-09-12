The single-seater conceived by Costa and Tombazis managed to bring Ferrari back to the drivers’ title after two years of starvation thanks to a daring end to the season, despite the “spy story” involving Nigel Stepney…

Nico Patrizi – MILAN

After two seasons of fasting, in 2007 Ferrari relied on Aldo Costa And Nick Tombazis to develop a single-seater capable of beating McLaren And Renault. The result was the F2007, a car with a longer wheelbase and capable of tackling fast corners more easily. Much care was given to the “coca-cola” narrowing of the rear, equipped with new openings and ends to allow greater flow of air to the engine and prevent overheating. The use of the honeycomb composite materials with carbon fiber inserts for the construction of the frame.

While the ailerons were modeled on those of the 248 F1, the lateral bellies obtained raised entrances. The coupling of the rear suspension, deprived of the single keel attachment. The exchange remained seven gears, but with the introduction of the system quick shift to reduce switching times from one gear to another to the bare minimum, with a notable advantage in terms of lap times. There clutch rest multidisc and minimal interventions were reserved for self-locking differential. The brakes were disc, self-ventilating carbon.

The 2007 season it didn't start off in the best way for Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa, with the McLaren Mercedes firmly in the lead. Things began to change after Monte Carlo GP, after the "spy story" involving Ferrari engineer Nigel Stepney. It turned out that the Englishman was passing confidential information to McLaren, also on the occasion of the Monaco GP Stepney attempted a clumsy sabotage, trying to pollute the fuel destined for the F2007 with a strange white powder.