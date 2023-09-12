The single-seater conceived by Costa and Tombazis managed to bring Ferrari back to the drivers’ title after two years of starvation thanks to a daring end to the season, despite the “spy story” involving Nigel Stepney…
– MILAN
After two seasons of fasting, in 2007 Ferrari relied on Aldo Costa And Nick Tombazis to develop a single-seater capable of beating McLaren And Renault. The result was the F2007, a car with a longer wheelbase and capable of tackling fast corners more easily. Much care was given to the “coca-cola” narrowing of the rear, equipped with new openings and ends to allow greater flow of air to the engine and prevent overheating. The use of the honeycomb composite materials with carbon fiber inserts for the construction of the frame.
HIGH LEVEL MECHANICS
—
While the ailerons were modeled on those of the 248 F1, the lateral bellies obtained raised entrances. The coupling of the rear suspension, deprived of the single keel attachment. The exchange remained seven gearsbut with the introduction of the system quick shift to reduce switching times from one gear to another to the bare minimum, with a notable advantage in terms of lap times. There clutch rest multidisc and minimal interventions were reserved for self-locking differential. The brakes were disc, self-ventilating carbon.
NIGEL STEPNEY, THE SPY
—
The 2007 season it didn’t start off in the best way for Kimi Raikkonen and Felipe Massa, with the McLaren Mercedes firmly in the lead. Things began to change after Monte Carlo GP, after the “spy story” involving Ferrari engineer Nigel Stepney. It turned out that the Englishman was passing confidential information to McLarenalso on the occasion of the Monaco GP Stepney attempted a clumsy sabotagetrying to pollute the fuel destined for the F2007 with a strange white powder.
KIMI’S WINNING SHOT
—
Stepney was firedwhile McLaren, after emerging unscathed from an initial trial without consequenceswas retained guilty And deprived of all points in the constructors’ classification. Ferrari thus won the title of the “houses” well in advance, while among the drivers Kimi Raikkonen race after race he managed to close the gap against Lewis Hamiltonalso thanks to some strokes of luck such as the sensational error that eliminated the Englishman Shanghai as he entered the pits for his pit stop. The showdown was in Brazilin October 2007. Hamilton, also thanks to a bad strategy in the McLaren garage, he got it all wrong while Kimi Raikkonen he managed to fly to victorythe ninth of the season for the F2007, thus handing it over to Ferrari what is to this day the last drivers’ title of the Prancing Horse.
#Ferrari #F2007 #red #win #drivers #title
Leave a Reply