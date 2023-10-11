After the difficult title in 2003, Ferrari created a new single-seater to “crumple” the competition again. With the F2004 Schumacher had no problem winning the seventh World Championship of his career

Nico Patrizi – MILAN

After the hard-fought victory of 2003at Ferrari they were not yet satisfied with successes and for the following year the F2004a car with even more optimized aerodynamic efficiency and an even lower center of gravity to improve the performance of the engine 053 and tyres Bridgestone. The weight distribution was revised, the bodywork, radiators, exhausts and the entire rear including the bonnet and rear wing were redesigned. The weight was further reduced and the body structure optimized to eliminate some small defects of the F2003-GA. The suspensions were also improved, allowing for lower tire wear and better performance of the aerodynamic package. The longitudinally positioned transmission was based on that of the F2003-GA but made more compact and lighter. Unchanged seven-speed gearboxwith a cast titanium structure and therefore almost indestructible

A 2004 AT THE TOP — For the competition it was late at night. The F2004 dominated since opening in Australiaon March 7, 2004, and then repeated itself two weeks later in Malaysia and therefore triumphing at the first GP of Bahrain in Sahkir. On April 25th triumph at San Marino GP at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola, followed by successes in Spain and from Nürburgring for the European GP: a triumphant crowd acclaimed the double of the home idol Schumacher and of Rubens Barrichello. The advantage over the opponents grew exponentially after the "diptych" Canada-USAand after the successes a Magny-Cours and Silverstone Michael Schumacher's seventh drivers' title was now in the safe. After the home triumph at Hockenheim, mathematical consecration arrived at the Hungaroring, already the scene of the 2001 world triumph.

THE MANUFACTURERS ALSO GONE — A brief misting followed Belgium but the seventh and final double of the season came at the Italian GP in Monza. This time it was Rubens Barrichello’s turn to climb to the top step of the podium, a sort of “reward” for his many years as a domestique at Maranello. Barrichello also managed to win in Chinaon September 26, while on October 10th Michael Schumacher struck the record with his fifteenth victory of the season. Obviously the F2004 took home the Constructors’ title with the “monstre” figure of 262 points. The F2004 was also deployed in the first races of the 2005 season with the acronym F2004Mbut the new FIA regulations made the “upgrade” not very competitive.