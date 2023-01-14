There are those who have hung a Pagani Zonda on the wall and those who instead dream of being able to place a single-seater Formula 1maybe a Ferrari. One of the winning ones, like the Reds driven by Michael Schumacher. A dream that can come true, as long as you have a lot of space and above all at least $500,000. On January 27th, Bonhams’ Scottdale auction will in fact have one of its lots among its lots F2001one of the most successful cars in the recent history of the Cavallino, the car that allowed the Kaiser to obtain 9 precious victories for the drivers’ title and many podiums also for teammate Rubens Barrichello who also contributed to success in the constructors’ championship.

The single-seater up for auction is not a fully functional car but an authorized show car, produced in Maranello. The specimen that will end up under the Bonhams gavel it is very faithful to the car used by Schumacher in the triumphant 2001 season, with numerous elements in common and with the use of original materials. The carbon fiber suspension, the titanium exhaust but also BBS wheels shod with Bridgestone tyres, not to mention the Brembo braking system and the steering wheel developed by the then Magneti Marelli. This Ferrari F2001 also has the official livery used by the Prancing Horse cars that season, complete with slots for the sponsors which are shown in the same order as they appeared on the original Prancing Horse cars. A real gem for enthusiasts. All it takes is having the financial resources to fulfill the dream of owning an (almost) Formula 1.