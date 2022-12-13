Matthias Binotto presenting the resignation officially leave Ferrari, after 28 years of honorable career. In his place was appointed Frederic Vasseurthe former number one of theAlfa Romeo-Sauber. The second half of the season prancing Horse in Formula 1 it was below expectations, and as often happens especially in football when the results don’t come, the coach always pays. In the case of Ferrari it is Matthias Binotto who left the role of Team Principal of the Gestione Sportiva.

Vasseur Team Principal Ferrari

Mattia Binotto’s replacement is Frederic VasseurFrench manager, as it was Jean Todtthe man of the winning epic by license plate Michael Schumacher.

Frederic Vasseur is the new Head of Ferrari Sports Management

In his career, the French engineer made Leclerc debut in F1 with Alfa Romeo and could put the Monegasque permanently behind the wheel of Ferrari at the center of the projectwhich clearly did not happen under the management of Mattia Binotto.

Also it would seem that Vasseur was also sponsored by Carlos Tavaresthe CEO of Stellantisi.e. of the Group of which Elkann is also President.

Frederic Vasseur, who is the Ferrari Team Principal

Vasseur, the new Ferrari Team Principal, has over 25 years of successful motor racing experience, starting junior formulas and the last decade in Formula 1. During this period, its success in fostering talented drivers was also widely recognized, winning the GP2 series in both 2005 (Nico Rosberg) and 2006 (Lewis Hamilton).

Before joining Ferrari, Vasseur was team principal for Alfa Romeo and Renault

Vasseur most recently held the position of CEO and Team Principal of Sauber Motorsport (currently Alfa Romeo F1 Team), which he has taken over since 2017. Previously, in 2016, he was Team Principal of the Renault F1 Team.

Binotto resigns from Ferrari

Mattia Binotto’s adventure at the wheel of Gestione Sportiva Ferrari officially ended at the end of 2022. The Italian engineer paid for the second part of the season in which Ferrari lost ground to Red Bull undergoing the comeback of Mercedes. To Abu Dhabi the Scuderia managed to keep the title of vice champion among the drivers with Leclerc and in the Constructors.

Mattia Binotto is no longer the Ferrari Team Principal

The decision to send Binotto away would have been made by John Elkann, the Ferrari President, especially annoyed by the outcome of the race in Brazil and from the heavy error in the Interlagos qualifications when Charles Leclerc he was sent out on the track with intermediate tyres, while the others put on dry ones. The disappointment of the Monegasque it was blatant and was not ignored by John Elkannwho identified the culprit in Binotto.

Binotto resigns from Ferrari

The news of Binotto’s dismissal from Ferrari went around the world, so much so that the Maranello team immediately ran for cover denying at the beginning the indiscretion. After the end of the championship, the rumors became more insistent until the official announcement came from Maranello: “Ferrari announces that it has accepted the resignation of Mattia Binotto who will leave his role as Team Principal of the Scuderia Ferrari on 31 December.

Mattia Binotto and Charles Leclerc

Matthias Binotto therefore leaves Ferrari afterwards 28 yearsof which 3 at the helm of the Sport Management.

