There Ferrari left Montreal with a moderate optimism, after the fourth and fifth places obtained by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the end of a comeback by both from the rear. The two reds put on a decent race pace and were able to make one stop less than their rivals, making them forget the disappointing qualifying session that had seen them start from tenth and eleventh position.

From Maranello we talk about light at the end of the tunnel, with team principal Frederic Vasseur going as far as to talk optimism ahead of Austria’s next race weekend (30 June-2 July), which will consist of the Saturday Sprint and the traditional Sunday race. The transalpine manager explained that he sees great room for improvement for the SF-23 and in fact new updates will be mounted on the single-seater at Spielberg.

Technical market in turmoil

Ferrari, as is well known, is also active on the technicians’ market, with the precise aim of reinforcing the organization chart of the Scuderia di Maranello, which has recently recorded more than one defection. After the farewell of David Sanchez – who will join McLaren – and the telenovela concerning Laurent Mekies – who has signed with Alpha Tauri, but is still on the red wall -, there have been rumors on several occasions of new arrivals from Red Bull.

The attacks on Pierre Waché and Enrico Balbo seem to have been rejected by the Anglo-Austrian stable, and therefore the Red fans are eager to understand who will reinforce Maranello’s technical cadres. It won’t take long, hearing the words spoken by Vasseur to Sky Uk, right in Montreal: “We have chosen not to make noise, but we will make noise. Soon you’ll know who’s coming.”he explained to the microphones of British television, commenting on the decision not to create unnecessarily clamor over the Ferrari acquisition campaign.