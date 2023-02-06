For Ferrari, the ailing second half of the 2022 championship was diametrically opposed to the encouraging start to the season. Breaking point was the month of August, with the F1-75 which had already appeared to be suffering in Hungary, to then become completely unrecognizable when it returned from the summer break. On the one hand there has been the progress of the competition, with the important aerodynamic package introduced by Red Bull in Belgium, on the other the impression that the single-seater from Maranello had lost its original balance.

The summer period therefore opened up an important gap between Ferrari and Red Bull, to which a flow of updates on the F1-75 also contributed, which was interrupted after the trip to Paul Ricard, with ten races to go. This is confirmed by the now ex-Team Principal Mattia Binotto: “In fact we we stopped working on the car after the French GP, starting to focus on next year’s car already in the summer and this affected our competitiveness in the second part of the season. The other top teams instead continued to bring developments even up to three or four races from the end. For this reason, it didn’t surprise us that they improved, getting closer or overtaking us.”

The 2023 single-seater, which will be unveiled on February 14th, therefore benefited from important resources, diverted from the development of the 2022 car. According to rumors coming from Maranello, the new Red is sending out encouraging signals, with Binotto who already last autumn told how the new car same”being born well”. Regardless of the actual success or otherwise of the 2023 project, Binotto however retains a positive memory of his progenitor: “The F1-75 was the best car in qualifyingwhere the absolute performance stands out more, to the point that on Saturdays we equaled or surpassed exceptional vintages such as those of the early 2000s”.