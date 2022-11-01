The F1-75 of the second half of the championship is increasingly the shadow of its initial version which until the French Grand Prix had the potential to contend for victory at Red Bull. Ferrari continues to pay for an excessive stiffness of the suspension group, inducing greater deformations in the tires, resulting in the generation of internal heat which accelerates rubber degradation. The exasperatingly rigid behavior of the F1-75 is highlighted above all by the passage on the curbs, which in Mexico have repeatedly sent the Cavallino drivers into crisis.

Many see the excessive stiffness of the Rossa as a correlation with the technical directive on plank wear introduced in August, an interpretation repeatedly denied by Mattia Binotto. Another plausible explanation lies in the high level of load unleashed by Ferrari, which in qualifying continues to be the reference point in medium-high speed corners. This underlines an abundance of load that is possible thanks to a very stable aerodynamic platform in rolling and pitching movements, a behavior that requires very rigid mechanics. Binotto himself explained the particular basic philosophy from the F1-75: “I believe that the technical directive has led many astray. Ours is a car that, as it is conceived from an aerodynamic point of view, the lower it turns, the faster it is.. This is true for all machines with this type of regulation with the background effect, but ours in particular. If one analyzes it, we are among those who most of all turn lower than the others, because we know that our car is there where it finds performance ”.

“Turning lower means turning even stiffer”Binotto continued. “Basically we certainly suffer more than others from curbs. Maybe at the beginning of the season it was not true, both because the others were not yet in place with their cars and because our car in the meantime has evolved and had its developments. To date, we tend to ride lower and stiffer and on the slopes we suffer more “. The main change in the aerodynamic behavior of the F1-75 occurred with the introduction of the new bottom in France, which increased the load released resulting in greater mechanical stiffness. Enrico Cardile himself, at the head of the chassis area, commented on the F1-75 already on the sidelines of the February presentation: “It will be a car that, to be fast, will want to turn low and stiff“. The difficulties in rubber degradation and in the aggression of the curbs of the Ferrari at the end of the championship thus find another possible interpretation, not mutually exclusive with a possible influence of the technical directive.