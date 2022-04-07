“Foreign technicians? We have them too, our engineer is German and his name is Enrico Gual-tier, while the frame builder is French, Enrico Cardilé “. Thus the Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto at the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix, which scored Ferrari’s double with Charles Leclerc in front of Carlos Sainz, he claimed with a little irony his pride in a success that had been missing for two years and which was achieved by the team of technicians on the which he never doubted unlike several members of the paddock who judged Ferrari from the outside as ‘too Italian’ to win. The number one on the wall of the Maranello team recently reiterated that Sakhir’s one-two “belongs to everyone” and that the F1-75 is a car ready to fight for the victory in all the races on the calendar, even if from its point from view Red Bull remains the favorite because it is “stronger”.

Mattia Binotto has behind him a very long militancy in Ferrari and a great ex of the Prancing Horse, Eddie Irvine, expressed all his joy at the results obtained by the Scuderia di Maranello now driven by the man who at the end of the 90’s was a ‘simple’ engineer of the team dedicated to tests (who had a decade of free lessons from Michael Schumacher leadership). “What Mattia has achieved so far is incredible. I’m happy for him because from where he was to become the team boss, he took an incredible step “, the words of the former Irish driver interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport.

The current head of Sports Management considers himself a ‘good captain’ – he was also as a young man when he was playing football – Irvine added that he had never seen him lose his temper: “He’s always been very calm, I’ve never seen him stressed out. What he has achieved is truly incredible. Working at Ferrari is not easy, and it was correct to keep Mattia because it means that in Maranello they understood that continuity is fundamental. You have to give people time: Jean Todt joined Ferrari in 1993 and it took him seven years to win the title, despite having the best driver in the world. In that team, in addition to Todt and Schumacher, were Ross Brawn and Rory Byrne. Yet it took a lot of time to win ”.