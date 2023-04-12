The 2000 Formula 1 season was a year to remember for the Ferrari And Michael Schumacher, with the seven-times German world champion winning the driver’s title for the first time with the Ferrari from Maranello, interrupting McLaren’s domination with Mika Hakkinen but above all signing the one-two thanks also to the champions among the constructors (thus repeating the title of 1999). Among the single-seaters available to Ferrari that year there was also the F1-2000 with chassis 198 which is one of the most coveted lots at the RM Sotheby’s auction which is taking place in Hong Kong and will end on 12 April.

The Ferrari F1-2000 with chassis 198

The car that will end up under the gavel of one of the most prestigious auction houses specializing in motoring was the star of the F1 season won by Schumacher and Ferrari. In fact, it was that single-seater that took part in qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix: the third position conquered at the end of timed practice by Michael Schumacher turned into a victory the following day in the race. But this was not his only one appearance in the championship: it was Rossa herself who conquered the pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix, a race which was then not won by Schumacher due to a refueling problem and a slow puncture which forced him to drop down to fifth place.

The last appearance on the track

The German driver then drove it for the Monaco Grand Prix, where he started from pole position and dominated the race until his unfortunate retirement caused by a mechanical problem. Last competitive presence on the track at the Austrian Grand Prix, where the car was the protagonist of a third place in qualifying.

Chasing the record

The 1998-chassis single-seater then had a runway at the 2001 Geneva Motor Show, when it was bought by a British collector, making it one of the first racing cars to buy from a private individual in the modern era. The Rossa then ended up in the United States, in the collection of a Texan magnate. Now the auction, with a new record to beat: that of F1 single-seaters and more generally of the most expensive racing car. Among the open wheels the current record is held by another Ferrari, the F1-2003GA, also driven by Schumacher, sold at auction last year for 14.87 million dollars (13.62 million euros). Pending the close of the auction of this Ferrari F1-2000, the valuation is between 7,500,000 and 9,500,000 dollars. Who knows if this single-seater will be able to beat the one with the 229 chassis.