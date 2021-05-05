Strategies in Formula 1 never it rains to everyone’s liking, there are always debatable nuances, although in the case of Carlos Sainz at the last Portuguese GP It is evident that the decisions of the wall left without points a race that should have been enough to finish in sixth place. Ferrari stopped the Madrilenian and changed the soft tire in the middle to seek an overtaking on Norris, but it did not occur and the SF21 soon ran out of tires due to graining. He finished eleventh when he had started fifth.

Iñaki Rueda, Ferrari chief of strategy, explains in a video of the team what the approach was: “At the beginning of the race, Carlos was in soft and Charles, in the middle. After the safety car we found two cars behind Norris, and We wanted to make the race as difficult as possible for McLaren. The best way to do that is to go down two different tracks. The first car, Calros, stopped earlier because we thought it was enough to go all the way and we tried the undercut on Norris. It was not satisfactory, but we forced Lando to stop one lap later; he did not choose, we chose for him. That gave us the opportunity that if Norris suffered on the tires at the end of the race, Charles would be there on the tough ones. “

Neither of the two Ferrari premises was met, and Norris finished the race fifth with the McLaren without ever suffering the pressure of the Ferraris, except for a couple of laps of pressure from Sainz after the tire change. For this reason, the Spanish engineer admits that, seeing the result, they would have done things differently: “With Carlos we suffered a lot, although we would have wanted to stop soon anyway. With perspective, we would have stopped Carlos but we would ride the hard rubber; and we would have kept Charles longer on the hard as well. “” When we put the middle wheel on him on lap 20, we thought he could go all the way. But there was graining and that’s why Carlos suffered so much in the second stint “, he justifies.