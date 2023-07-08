The first day of practice for the 6 Hours of Monza saw the Ferrari 499P confirm its competitiveness on the flying lap. On the Brianza track, the Maranello-based Hypercars confirmed their speed in qualifying setup, a characteristic that the 499P has always had since the first race of the championship. The expectations of the Italian public on the occasion of the home race, especially after the triumphant victory at Le Mans, are very high. In the Ferrari AF Corse team, both drivers and technicians, however, there is a cautious optimism thanks to the precious experience accumulated in the first four races of the championship which is making the car born only a year ago grow very well and which, precisely because of its “young age”, naturally still has room for improvement. To take stock of Ferrari’s expectations on the eve of the 6 hours of Monza and on the experience accumulated in the first part of the season, we met the engineer in the Monza paddock Luca Massè, AF Corse Technical Manager.

Engineer Massè, what is the assessment of the performance of the Hypercar 499P after the first hours of free practice on the track at Monza?

“The sensations after the first day of practice here in Monza are positive. We started on the basis of the information we had gathered on this track in the February tests, however with very different temperatures, and we are certainly in the fray. On the flying lap we are all very close, we need to understand how to manage tire degradation in the race. I see that someone has already used two sets of tires. We will see. The double stint could be a solution but we have to optimize the time lost from the two tire changes in relation to the performance gain on the track with fresh tyres. These are all data that we are only able to collect now with these high temperatures, which we are encountering for the first time. Among the various technical aspects, what will make the difference here will be tire management and their degradation. Monza with its mix of long straights where the tires get cold and few corners, combined with the high temperatures that we will have in the race represents a nice puzzle technician to solve. In fact, it is very easy to overheat the tires and have degradation or to overheat them and not have sufficient grip. The natural solution should be to opt for a hard compound tire but it is a choice which then conflicts with the need to have immediate grip in the few corners of this circuit. The fact of not being able to use electric blankets could then pose some concern in terms of safety, even if the high temperatures we will have over the weekend can mitigate the problem. At Fuji (with lower temperatures ed) we could have a few more problems. As known, at Le Mans we all had the possibility of using the tire heaters (scaldotti ed) which not only eliminated the problem of the correct tire temperature but certainly influenced the management of the first laps after the pit stop and the management of the entire stints. I’m not saying this benefited me, but it certainly changed the tables for everyone.”

Do you think you can use more aggressive strategies in the race now that your knowledge of the car has improved?

“Each race made us learn a lot. You’re always alone in the tests, but even if there’s someone else on the track with you, it’s not easy to know what conditions they’re lapping in. And then the conditions change all the time. Months ago we did a race simulation in Portimao and then we arrived at the Portuguese race convinced that we knew the track and tire management perfectly and we realized that in the first session we had the grip we had at the end of our endurance test. During the race weekends we really learned a lot, especially after a long and complex race like Le Mans. As in all endurance races, the tires and their management make the difference. We will do more tests in these practice sessions but it doesn’t necessarily mean that a hard compound is slower than a soft one or vice versa. At Le Mans we saw that even with different tires than our rivals on the track we still had very competitive performance.”

The Ferrari 499P appeared fast on the flying lap right from the first race, where it in fact obtained pole position. Is there a particular reason in the DNA of this car that makes it so fast?

“In pre-season testing, the search for performance in qualifying is something you can prepare quite well. The most complicated thing to fine-tune is the race pace which allows you to find the right balance between tire wear and lap speed. Alone in free practice it is difficult to make comparisons in the absence of opponents. This explains why from the very first races we were well prepared to be competitive on the qualifying lap.”

At Le Mans in the last hour of the race we saw both cars lose several seconds in the pits to reset an electronic problem. Did you understand what caused the problem and were you able to solve it?

“It was a false signal that happened to us during the tests. We already knew what to do and how to react precisely because it wasn’t new to us. The only thing is that the reset procedure in the heat of the race was done a bit too fast so we had to do it twice. But on our side, even if there is always tension, we knew what to do. However we believe we have solved the problem now.”

Have you also taken any countermeasures after the problem of the radiator punctured by debris on the #50 at Le Mans?

“Well there we can just talk about bad luck. I’ve been doing this job for twenty-five years and a similar problem had only happened to me at the Dubai 24 Hours, where finding a stone isn’t even that easy. But there at least the radiator was pretty big. On the 499P the debris that caused the problem got into an opening just a few inches square. But for the final result that there was we can not complain too much. The way it was going, however, the car would have gone on to the podium.”

Are the chassis you are using on the #50 and #51 the same ones you used at Le Mans?

“Yes. After the race we dismantled the cars and checked everything. Then we reassembled them and did a little test at Fiorano just to make sure everything was ok and then we immediately shipped the cars to Monza.”

Are you also using the same gear ratios used at Le Mans which favors top speed over traction out of corners?

“Yes, I confirm. We have the choice between two sets, one with shorter gears and one with longer gears which we have chosen to keep. At least for now. We will make the final decision after completing the test sessions. After the first practice, however, we are a little slower than we expected compared to Le Mans.”