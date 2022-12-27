Ferrari Enzo and Maserati MC12 they are undoubtedly two of the Italian supercars par excellence that have made the history of the respective car manufacturers that designed and built them. Seeing them side by side on the road doesn’t happen every day, and the more you go on with the years the rarer it will be for this to happen. In the meantime, however, the Petersen Automotive Museum has had the opportunity to drive them both and, in particular, to make them the protagonists of one drag racing over the quarter mile, an endurance race that is more spectacular than effective.

This is because, probably to prevent damage to the engines, the two cars they haven’t actually been pushed to the limit during the challenge. The start, for example, was not carried out from a standstill but launched at a speed of 32 km/h, while the rest of the race was conducted at a high pace but not at the maximum, as evidenced by the quarter mile times 12.83 seconds for the Ferrari Enzo and 14.46 seconds for the Maserati MC12. We are well aware that the engine hidden under the two supercars, the same on the other hand, is capable of far more impressive numbers: we are in fact facing a 6.0 liter naturally aspirated V12which in the case of the Prancing Horse car delivers a power of 651 HP at 7,800 rpm and a maximum torque of 657 Nm at 5,500 rpm, while in that of the Trident sports car it stops at 621 HP at 7,500 rpm /min and 652 Nm of torque.

We recall that in addition to the engine the two cars also share the same frame, with the Ferrari Enzo being introduced in 2002, a couple of years before Maserati launched the MC12. In terms of design, the Trident supercar is more extravagantwhile if we look at the performance, just read the specifications above to realize that on paper the sports car from Maranello, if pushed to the limit, has more.

Image: Youtube screenshot “Petersen Automotive Museum”