Fernando Alonso is ready to say goodbye to Ferrari again. This time, however, it is not a question of the Scuderia di Maranello but rather of a Red that he had found a place in his garage. The Asturian Formula 1 driver has in fact decided to auction off his Ferrari Enzo, one of the Prancing Horse’s most prized jewels. The car will be part of the lots that will be auctioned during the L’Astarossa event organized by Monaco Car Auctions during an event to be held on June 8th.

The sale announcement of Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo

On the official Instagram channel of the auction house, a gallery of photographs has been published which also portrays Alonso next to his Ferrari Enzo, with a caption which confirms the illustrious owner and provides some important information on the peculiarities of this lot which will certainly attract the attentions of several international collectors: “This Ferrari Enzo collects several important particularities. In addition to being “Cocca n.1″ as indicated in its Ferrari Classiche certification, it has only 4,800 km on the odometer and belongs to @fernandoalo_oficial so far.”

A car derived from Formula 1

We don’t know the reasons why Alonso decided to auction his Ferrari Enzo but we are sure that the final valuation will be high, not only for the owner but also because this car is among the most appreciated by collectors, with a price of auction which in some cases even exceeded several million euros. Presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2002, the Ferrari Enzo has just turned 20. It was part of a vein of extreme cars, which had found its maximum transposition in models such as the 288 GTO, F40 and F50. Arriving on the road at such a particular historical moment allowed this model to make extraordinary use of the technology borrowed from Formula 1.

The second youth of Alonso

The Ferrari Enzo was produced in Maranello from 2002 to 2004 for very few wealthy and lucky collectors. Under the hood a roaring V12 placed in longitudinal position capable of delivering 660 HP and 657 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, combined with a six-speed electro-hydraulic sequential gearbox. With these numbers, the Enzo was able to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.65 seconds and reach a speed of over 350 km/h. Alonso will still have to say goodbye but in the meantime he is enjoying a second youth: in his twentieth season in F1, the Spaniard is back from second place in the 2023 Monaco GP and at the helm of Aston Martin he is once again confirming his talent.