A goal, probably the only one of the whole season. Many pounced on the assist provided by Red Bull in Singapore, but it was a Ferrari driver who threw it in and ran rejoicing towards his men and his fans, it was Carlos Sainz. It seems incredible, in a season of suffering, that the breakthrough capable of interrupting Max Verstappen’s dominance arrived thanks to a red car. Nobody believed it possible, only on Thursday. But since Friday the music has changed, the single-seaters designed by Newey have been in difficulty and the much-maligned – up to now – SF-23 has been ready. Good for Maranello, who saved his season with this exploit. And also a little for the F.1 audience, given the exciting race that took place, removing the “cannibal” Verstappen from the equation for once.