New adventure for Emil Frey Racing, which starting from the 2023 season will leave Lamborghini to start a collaboration with Ferrari.

The Swiss team had become a point of reference for the Casa del Toro, which had entrusted them with the Huracán GT3s with official support in the GT World Challenge Europe.

After the rumors that had become increasingly insistent in the following weeks …Continue reading

#Ferrari #Emil #Frey #Racing #news #GT3