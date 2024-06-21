Almost 43 thousand square meters of extension, over 300 workers employed, a cutting-edge building bearing the signature of Mario Cucinella. This is the identikit ofFerrari e-building, the new production house of the Maranello brand which definitively opens the brand’s doors to sustainable mobility. In fact, the Cavallino electric supercars will be created here but at the same time the hybrid and endothermic models of the future will also be assembled, destined not to abandon the offer of the Modena-based car manufacturer. Today we are in Maranello for the inauguration of the new Cavallino production center for the first official visit. This is what Ferrari’s e-building looks like.

From electric Ferraris to hybrid and thermal supercars

Production flexibility is the keystone of this new plant which is spread over three floors, a lower space intended for general systems, vehicle assembly and logistics on the ground floor and finally on the first floor other areas for vehicle assembly, engines and components. Inside the building designed by the famous Bolognese architectural studio there are also spaces intended for offices. Here, in particular, the strategic components for the birth of the first electric Ferrari will be produced, such as the high-voltage battery, axle and electric motor, but also the hybrid and endothermic engines of future models. Ferrari’s new e-building has a parallelepiped shape, is 25 meters high and was designed to be in harmony with the surrounding landscape: the facades are made with large opaline glazing, interspersed with transparent portions to lighten the imposing mass of the building and evenly distribute natural light inside. The facade components they were designed and produced according to the logic of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), in order to facilitate on-site assembly and maintenance operations to make costs more efficient and reduce the environmental impacts linked to the materials used and the processes.

The new e-building in the name of sustainability

Precisely from the point of view of sustainability, the e-building will have high efficiency thanks to the use of energy obtained from renewable sources, with over 3,000 1.3 MW solar panels installed on the roof, with specific strategies for the reuse of resources. For example the water used for the tests of the batteries and motors will be recovered for over 60% and reused for new processes. The new building was also born thanks to a redevelopment project which did not involve the consumption of land but rather the recovery of existing land, previously occupied by obsolete industrial structures. In the process of redeveloping the area around the plant (for a total extension of over 100,000 square metres), connection infrastructures were also implemented, with a road serving the site and a 1.5 km cycle path connected to the city network .

Production and technology in the new Ferrari e-building

The over 300 employees who will be employed in Ferrari’s new production heart have been prepared for the new processes with specific training courses with a focus on electric motors, as well as developing specific skills relating to battery chemistry and specific accumulator assembly processes. In the new Cavallino e-building then a space for training was also provided, in order to guarantee the continuous updating of the employees. Industry 4.0 technologies will also work alongside the women and men of Ferrari, such as collaborative robots, which adapt their behavior based on the operator’s needs, and digital twins, which create a digital replica of products and processes . To guarantee well-being and improve the quality of work, ergonomic workstations have been designed while ensuring acoustic and visual comfort with the correct mix of natural and artificial lighting, as well as special green and relaxation areas.

President Sergio Mattarella was also present

On the occasion of the inauguration of the new Ferrari e-building, the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella was also present, accompanied on a first visit inside the building by John Elkann, President of the Cavallino, by the Vice President Piero Ferrari, by the Administrator Delegate Benedetto Vigna and a representation of Maranello employees: “We are honored to have President Mattarella with us for the inauguration of the e-building, a plant that combines the centrality of the person in the workplace with respect for the environment,” declared Ferrari President John Elkann. “Investing in our territory is essential to prepare ourselves with confidence for the future of Ferrari, confirming our commitment to Italian excellence and to our country.”