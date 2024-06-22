Ferrari e-building was officially born in Maranello, the new flexible, technological and sustainable production company of the Cavallino. A new structure that will be able to host the lines of the first electric Ferrari but also those for the assembly of hybrids and endothermic cars, currently in the range and planned for the future. The new cutting-edge factory will not serve to replace the existing sites in Maranello but will join them: a detail that immediately gave rise to a spontaneous question, will the Cavallino produce more cars?

Ferrari will not increase production

The answer to this question was Benedetto Vigna, who in the press conference on the occasion of the inauguration of the new e-building clarified that the new factory will not serve to increase the number of cars produced: “We didn’t do this building to increase capacity, we wanted more technological innovation and flexibility to meet our customers’ desires for customization. To achieve carbon neutrality goals, we needed to lower our production impact. With this new building we have made the process more linear. We will not close current production lines.”

The new factory

The new building has a total surface area of ​​almost 43,000 square metres. It is spread over several floors with assembly lines and has a parallelepiped shape, is 25 meters high and was designed to be in harmony with the surrounding landscape: the facades are made with large opaline glazing, interspersed with transparent portions to lighten the imposing mass of the building and evenly distribute natural light inside. The facade components they were designed and produced according to the logic of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), in order to facilitate on-site assembly and maintenance operations to make costs more efficient and reduce the environmental impacts linked to the materials used and the processes. In the new Cavallino e-building then a space for training was also provided, in order to guarantee the continuous updating of the employees. Industry 4.0 technologies will also work alongside the women and men of Ferrari, such as collaborative robots, which adapt their behavior based on the operator’s needs, and digital twins, which create a digital replica of products and processes . To guarantee well-being and improve the quality of work, ergonomic workstations have been designed while ensuring acoustic and visual comfort with the correct mix of natural and artificial lighting, as well as special green and relaxation areas.

Ferrari’s e-building will be sustainable

Precisely from the point of view of sustainability, the e-building will have high efficiency thanks to the use of energy obtained from renewable sources, with over 3,000 1.3 MW solar panels installed on the roof, with specific strategies for the reuse of resources. For example the water used for the tests of the batteries and motors will be recovered for over 60% and reused for new processes. The new building was also born thanks to a redevelopment project which did not involve the consumption of land but rather the recovery of existing land, previously occupied by obsolete industrial structures.