An almost aseptic, white and bright environment. At first glance it might seem anything but a car factory and yet Ferrari’s new e-building is this and much more. The choice to offer an environment different from the classic assembly lines is not accidental for the Cavallino brand, in fact the future will be built here and to do so the men in Red will be able to experience spaces designed to guarantee them maximum comfort and well-being. From here the supercars of today and tomorrow will come to life, including the first electric Ferrari. Even the choice of the prefix “e” is not accidental.

The factory for all Ferraris

The new Ferrari e-building in fact contains three different elements. And like Energy for example, as explained by Benedetto Vigna during the inauguration of the new factory which will support the production lines currently present in the other buildings in Maranello: “We believe there is no single solution for future automotive powertrains. Technology neutrality is a key principle for us and therefore we will continue to push the boundaries to drive innovation in every direction. Our strategy is to continue investing in all three powertrains, the so-called three colors: red, representing the internal combustion engine; blue, representing the hybrid; and green, which represents full electric.”

Advanced production

Alongside the E for energy there is that for Evolution, with the new Ferrari e-building which will have to guarantee cutting-edge production processes and above all greater flexibility to also meet the needs and desires of customers: “E-building will give us greater flexibility across our entire production line to meet the needs of tomorrow – continued Vigna – We didn’t design it with the desire to increase our volumes. Our philosophy will remain the same: quality of revenue over quantity. The e-building marks an evolution in Maranello’s entire infrastructure. With it we will explore the full potential of digital technologies in a factory environment. Today we are creating the production systems needed to meet the challenges of tomorrow. I know from experience that to be successful today you need R&D and manufacturing to work simultaneously in the same place, otherwise the time to market is too long.”

Respect for the environment

Finally there is the E of Ambiente, or rather of Environment: “We feel a moral obligation to reduce our impact on the planet and believe we can be a catalyst for change. This new building is not isolated, it is the latest step in a series of actions to reduce our CO2 emissions. In fact, following a scientific and holistic approach, we looked at the efficiency of energy, materials and transformation processes. We achieved a 16% reduction in our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2023 compared to 2021. On the energy front, we installed more than 9,000 solar panels, adopted new technologies such as the hydrogen fuel cell and made greater use of renewable energy, reducing the cubic meters of gas used. By early 2025 we will turn off our trigenerator and no longer burn gas to produce electricity, heating and cooling.”