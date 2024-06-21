Ferrari e-building is born, 200 million investment

Two years after the announcement, the new Ferrari e-building in Maranello is ready. From this plant, built with an investment of 200 million euros – explains Ansa – models such as the Purosangue and the Sf90 Stradale will be released next year, the Rossa’s first electric car from 2026 which will be presented at the end of 2025. At the inauguration the President of the Republic participated, Sergio Mattarellawelcomed by the president John Elkann, the vice president Piero Ferrari, the managing director Benedetto Vigna and the employees who applauded him for a long time and gave him a lamp made with discarded pieces of the Cavallino Rosso car engines.

The Ferrari e-building, where 300 people work, will host the production and development of Ferrari’s internal combustion engines, hybrid engines and new electric motors. The new building, in the shape of a parallelepiped with transparent windows, required two years of work and has a total surface area of ​​42,500 square meters in the northern expansion area of ​​the Maranello production site. “We needed a building that was more efficient to produce a Ferrari for every Ferrari driver. Our goal is not to increase production capacity, but to have more flexibility to make more customizations for our customers. Hiring is also progressing”, underlines Vigna .

In the first half of 2024 the Maranello company hired 250 young people. In the last ten years, employees have grown by approximately 75%, in the last six by 30%. “The e-building is concrete proof that at Ferrari we keep our promises. On 16 June 2022 we announced our plans for this new building during the Capital Markets Day. Now, just two years later we are actually here. This is yet another milestone in our incredible journey that began in 1929, when we started racing with Scuderia Ferrari. 2029 will mark the century of Scuderia Ferrari. Technology and innovation have always been in our DNA.

They are key elements that fuel our incessant desire to progress” says Elkann “The building, designed to achieve the highest standards of energy efficiency, contains the environmental impact also thanks to the use of renewable sources” explains architect Mario Cucinella, Italian, which won the Compasso d’Oro just like the Ferrari Purosangue model Vigna recalls that the Maranello company has installed more than 9,000 solar panels, has adopted new technologies such as the hydrogen fuel cell and we have made greater use of energy renewables, reducing the cubic meters of gas we use. “By the beginning of 2025 – he announces – we will turn off ours trigenerator and we will no longer burn gas to produce electricity, heating and cooling. From a material point of view we have found a smart way to reduce our aluminum consumption by almost 250 tonnes every year”