Spirit of innovation. The same one that pushed Enzo Ferrari to found the Cavallino brand. The same thing that is still new to the Maranello car manufacturer, as demonstrated by the birth of e-building, the brand’s new production house which will join the lines already existing in the brand’s headquarters, thus allowing Ferrari to have a greater flexibility for new models. President John Elkann also attended the inauguration of the new Ferrari e-building and wanted to underline the spirit with which this new building was born.

The innovation of Ferrari e-building

“I think Enzo Ferrari would be proud of how we have maintained his legacy of innovation, because just like our founder when he founded his racing team almost a century ago, we are driven by the same continuous desire to progress – said the Cavallino Chairman – Our new e-building was born from the desire to keep Maranello a special place for all those who are part of the Ferrari family. It is designed around the people who will work here, but also the enthusiasts and owners who come to visit us every year.”

Technology and innovation

Elkann himself then wanted to underline how the new e-building is characterized by technology and sustainability, also by virtue of the use of renewable energy funds and cutting-edge industrial processes: “Technology and innovation have always been in our DNA. They are key elements that fuel our incessant desire to progress. They have fueled our success on the track throughout our history and have allowed us to quickly translate these advances to our sports cars.”