The new Cavallino production house. This is how the new Ferrari e-building presents itself, a modern and technological factory built within the Modena brand’s complex in Maranello. The supercars of the future will be born here, including the first electric Ferrari. We previewed the new production site of the Motor Valley brand, here are 5 things to know about the new Ferrari e-building.

1. Production flexibility

Production flexibility is the keystone of this new plant which is spread over three floors, a lower space intended for general systems, vehicle assembly and logistics on the ground floor and finally on the first floor other areas for vehicle assembly, engines and components. Inside the building designed by the famous Bolognese architectural studio there are also spaces intended for offices. Here, in particular, the strategic components for the birth of the first electric Ferrari will be produced, such as the high-voltage battery, axle and electric motor, but also the hybrid and endothermic engines of future models.

2. Employee well-being

To guarantee well-being and improve the quality of work, ergonomic workstations have been designed while ensuring acoustic and visual comfort with the correct mix of natural and artificial lighting, as well as special green and relaxation areas.

3. Sustainability at the center for Ferrari

The e-building will have high efficiency thanks to the use of energy obtained from renewable sources, with over 3,000 1.3 MW solar panels installed on the roof, with specific strategies for the reuse of resources. For example the water used for the tests of the batteries and motors will be recovered for over 60% and reused for new processes. The new building was also born thanks to a redevelopment project which did not involve the consumption of land but rather the recovery of existing land, previously occupied by obsolete industrial structures.

4. Modern and technological production

Industry 4.0 technologies will also work alongside the women and men of Ferrari, such as collaborative robots, which adapt their behavior based on the operator’s needs, and digital twins, which create a digital replica of products and processes .

5. A cutting-edge factory for Ferrari

Ferrari’s new e-building has a parallelepiped shape, is 25 meters high and was designed to be in harmony with the surrounding landscape: the facades are made with large opaline glazing, interspersed with transparent portions to lighten the imposing mass of the building and distribute natural light homogeneously inside. The facade components they were designed and produced according to the logic of Design for Manufacturing and Assembly (DfMA), in order to facilitate on-site assembly and maintenance operations to make costs more efficient and reduce the environmental impacts linked to the materials used and the processes.