Maximum tension, Vettel played the guy in traffic and Leclerc was still leading the pack, missing a slipstream at Spa-Francorchamps, in search of the feat of the day. The two Ferrari drivers desperate to achieve the objective of… saving the cut of Q1. On the first attempt they failed, but on the second, over the checkered flag and beating the Alfa Romeo and Haas customers, nice gesture. A year ago the two starred in a spectacular fight for pole position and occupied the front row of the Belgian GP, ​​but at the wheel of the Ferrari of shame, the SF1000, and its mediocre engine (revised in winter to avoid illegalities), the 13th and 14th achieved this Saturday at the Ardennes track improves expectations. “You can’t do more,” Leclerc radioed to the engineers. And that already says a lot about the current situation in Maranello and the storm that is coming days before the Italian GP and the Ferrari GP. The tribute at Mugello to its 1,000 F1 grands prix can vary between Maracanazo and wake.

They have no power, they lack top speed and the downforce they generate is not worth it either. A complete antagonist of the plane he pilots Lewis Hamilton, whose sound will be confused this Sunday with the F-16s that will fly over the grid before the race. The Briton achieved the fifth pole of the season and the umpteenth of his career (they are 93) ahead of Bottas and Verstappen. Everyone in their place, like in Barcelona, ​​and that this time Mad Max touched the ground and he was 15 thousandths of separating with the Red Bull to the old silver arrows. His merit, for performing above what his machine offers, or Valtteri’s demerit for finishing seven tenths behind the champion. Or all at once. The British did not suffer, no one bothered him, in a demanding seven-kilometer circuit with very high-speed curves his dominance is accentuated at the same time that the drama in the garage next door intensifies, the one with the operators dressed in red .

Verstappen, however, did have to employ himself so that old acquaintances from the middle zone would not overtake him. Daniel Ricciardo, sensational all weekend, He reached virtual third place and will finally come fourth with the Renault. The French car has strengthened its performance on one lap, they were already good in the race, and can begin to dream of podiums in crazy races, the kind that sometimes happen in Spa. Albon was fifth and Ocon, partner of the Australian and future partner of the Asturian, sixth. Perhaps Fernando Alonso smiles seeing the results of the RS20, maybe we don’t have to lower the 2021 goals so much.

Carlos Sainz lost in that war, against the Renault, but he finished ahead of both Racing Points and will start the race seventh, with options to fight for good points and to straighten out a season that was twisted at the beginning. The Madrilenian pulled out his claw when the laps were good for something, on Saturday afternoon, and finished ahead of his teammate (Norris was 10th) when during the weekend the impressions were different. He will run looking forward and backward, at least there will be excitement in that fringe of the peloton. Up front, Max can barely annoy Hamilton. Behind, Ferrari is supposed to only get better. Worst impossible.