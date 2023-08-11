Vasseur doesn’t want a ‘Verstappencentric’ Ferrari

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc with different dynamics have both tried to ‘make themselves heard’ by the Ferrari management – ​​in particular with team principal Frederic Vasseur – to start talking about the contract renewal given that both are due in 2024. “I haven’t talked to any team yet”were the sibylline words of Charles Leclerc in Baku, while Carlos Sainz underlined in an interview that he does not like the prospect of reaching winter without being sure of where he will race the following year (in this case 2025).

Frederic Vasseur he wanted to make it clear what his priorities were with a busy agenda to say the least and among these in a crucial phase of the season for setting up the 2024 single-seater at a design level, there were no renewals of Leclerc and Sainz. “We’ll talk about it in the winter”the Prancing Horse team principal had declared, but in reality the French manager won’t wait that long to start negotiating with his drivers.

“We won’t start talking seriously about extending the contracts before the Suzuka GP (September 24) to then sign in winter”reads today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport which underlines Frederic Vasseur’s intention to continue to trust the Leclerc-Sainz couple, a tandem that mixes crystalline talent on the flying lap (Leclerc) combined with an extraordinary work capacity (Sainz) imitated and observed by his box mate. Two young, fast and who “looking closely, they don’t even cost that much”adds the Rome-based sports newspaper.

Vasseur does not want Ferrari to follow the Red Bull scheme where Max Verstappen is the undisputed leader of the team: “Vasseur has a preference for Leclerc and is impervious to the influence of the powerful Sainz clan, but he will not leave the team keys with Charles as happened with Verstappen in Milton Keynes. He wants that when there is the winning car, the track decides which of the two will have priority in the race for the world championship”.