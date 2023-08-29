Negotiations in sight

The moment is approaching when Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will discuss with the top management of Ferrari on contract renewal given that both expire at the end of 2024. Team principal Frederic Vasseur has repeatedly stressed that the reorganization of the team and the analysis of the SF-23 in view of 2024 had priority over the contracts of the drivers, who are awaiting the ‘their’ moment in the busy schedule of the French manager.

If at first it seemed that the couple was destined to ‘burst’, the summer break raised the quotations for a stay in Maranello for both Ferrari standard-bearers. Charles Leclerc is already in his fifth season in red, while for Carlos Sainz 2023 is the third year as a Prancing Horse driver.

Sainz-Audi: contacts, but nothing concrete

Carlos Sainz’s father, Carlos Sainz senior, confirmed that the ‘direct line’ with Audi as he is the Dakar driver of the Four Circles house is open, but that the contacts have not gone beyond an initial survey: “There are contacts with Audi, yes, but nothing concrete at the moment. As far as we’re concerned, it’s still time to wait and see how the situation evolves”the words of the Rally and Dakar legend interviewed by the magazine PlanetF1.com.

At the head of the Audi F1 project is Andreas Seidl, team principal who was able to appreciate Carlos Sainz closely in the two years in McLaren in 2019 and 2020: “Andreas and Carlos know each other very well, have worked together obtaining outstanding results and I think Seidl is one of Carlos’s greatest admirers for his speed and ability to provide the technicians with precise and correct indications on the functioning of the machine. In general, for F1 it is excellent news that Audi has decided to enter the Circus. The drivers who will race for Audi will be able to take advantage of a great opportunity”.