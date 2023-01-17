Seven of the eight young drivers belonging to the team gathered in Maranello this morning Ferrari Driver Academywho have officially kicked off their season 2023. In the meeting, which was absent Maya Weug (engaged in Davos at the association The Female Quotient to discuss the issue of gender equality in motorsport), all other promises of the were accepted little horse from Franco MatassaDirector of the FDA, Laurent MekiesSporting Director of Ferrari, and the new team principal Frederic Vasseur. Speaking of women, the Academy of the Scuderia also presented the Brazilian today Aurelia Nobelsnew entry to the team together with the Finn Tuukka Taponenfresh from his debut in Formula 4 in the United Arab Emirates.

With today, has start therefore the Camp characterized by four days during which the pilots will undergo psychophysical tests, as well as participation in sporting activities and a karting session at the Franciacorta racetrack. All this in preparation for the next championships, with seven members of the team who will face the debut in different categories. It starts from Oliver Bearman and from Arthur Leclercbrother of Charles, both ready to debut in Formula 2. Coming from Formula 3and therefore one step away from actually making the leap in quality, this last series will instead see the Swede on the track Dino Beganović, which after the success in the European Regional Formula with PREMA will always level up with the same team. At the same time, in the regional the Ferrari Driver Academy will line up two more rookies; one of them is Raphael Camara, also in PREMA. On the third step of the podium in Italian and German F4, in addition to the title of vice-champion in the United Arab Emirates, the Brazilian will find himself on the track with his colleague Maya Weugthe first pilot in the history of the FDA and coming from Italian F4. Precisely in this series, the other woman of the Ferrari house will fight, that is the winner of the last edition of the FIA Girls on Track Aurelia Nobels. The list ends with James Whartonreconfirmed in F4 UAE where he has already started the championship together with Nobels and Taponen.

3…2…1… Kick off 🔥 the #FDA team are in Maranello for the first training camp of the season, can you spot the new faces? 👀

➡️ https://t.co/WbcVRbJ77z pic.twitter.com/cVNfuXSqO4 — Ferrari Driver Academy (@insideFDA) January 17, 2023

“The beginning of a new academic year is a very special moment – declared Marco Matassa – it’s nice to find the guys we already know and it’s even more special to open the doors to new students: a particularly intense season awaits us because seven out of eight will be newcomers in a new category and are therefore awaited by an even more demanding challenge. In 2022 we are back to winning titles and for our part we are ready to give our best – with even more commitment in terms of the tools and people we will make available to our talents – to support them and help them achieve the results we know to be their reach. A special welcome goes to newcomers Aurelia Nobels and Tuukka Taponen who represent the product of our scouting strategy. Aurelia enters the FDA from the program organized in collaboration with the FIA, which has already given us some satisfaction with Maya Weug, while Tuukka was the brightest of the guys we brought to Maranello for the third edition of the FDA Scouting World Finals, a event in which the finalists proved to be of a very high level. We can’t wait to get to work with them and with all the other riders with the ambition of experiencing a new year of satisfaction together”.