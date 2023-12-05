New talent at Ferrari

It is officially over the latest edition of the FIA ​​Girls on Track – Rising Starsan initiative created by the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission in collaboration with the Ferrari Driver Academy and the Iron Dames team for all girls who wish to pursue a career in motorsport between the ages of 12 and 16. Out of 116 participants from 50 nations, the final took place between four competitors after a long selection.

The winner

The latter, first a Maranello and subsequently on the path of Fioranofaced various challenges organized by the experts of the Ferrari Driver Academy to evaluate the psycho-physical and driving skills of each of them, including tests on the simulator and on the track at the wheel of a Tatuus Formula 4. What emerged in the end was it was the Danish one Alba Hurup Larsenwinner in the final featuring Mathilda Paatz, Joanne Ciconte and Domenika Arellano.

The new promise with karts

What was convincing were the ability to manage the car at race pace, as well as the good ability to set the fastest lap. In this way, Larsen will continue next season in Maranello with scheduled tests that will evaluate her progress, catching up with the winners of the previous editions of the FIA ​​Girls on Track: Maya Weug and Aurelia Nobelsawarded respectively in 2020 and 2022. Finally, the winner of the category should also be highlighted Juniori.e. Lithuanian Vanesa Silkunaite. Also emerging in this case among the top-4 of the kart drivers, the young competitor demonstrated all her qualities both in Maranello and at the Franciacorta kart track, in the province of Brescia, at the wheel of the vehicle prepared by Tony Kart.

Congratulations

“We are very proud of what we have managed to build in the four years of collaboration with the FIA ​​Women in Motorsport Commission through the Girls on Track – Rising Stars program – commented Marco MatassaDirector of the Ferrari Driver Academy – we helped make motorsport more accessible and offered opportunities to three girls, two of whom are still in the Ferrari Driver Academy. We congratulate Alba on this achievement and together with Iron Dames we will give her the chance to shine at the wheel of an F4 car, carefully monitoring her progress. Many compliments also to Vanesa whose determination on her kart allowed her to get the better of fierce competition. A beautiful experience comes to an end, which allowed us to launch Maya and Aurelia, expected in a challenging 2024 from which we expect satisfaction to come. We will continue to select the best riders thanks to our scouting program, which evaluates boys and girls equally based solely on the unit of measurement of talent.”