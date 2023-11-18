1-2 with the mockery

This time the free practice wasn’t just an illusion. Even in qualifying, on one flying lap, the Ferrari confirmed itself as the best car of the lot on the Las Vegas Strip. Charles Leclerc extended a weekend that has so far been perfect, while Carlos Sainz – second just four hundredths behind his teammate in overnight Q3 – is even more bitter about the ten position drop on the grid caused by the cursed manhole in PL1. Now the ambition of both is to confirm themselves in the race. Leclerc will be hunting for his first victory of the season, Sainz for a comeback that could become crucial in the challenge with Mercedes for second place in the Constructors’ Championship.

“Overall the result is very positive – declared Frederic Vasseur to Sky Sport F1 at the end of the session – doing a double in qualifying on the debut in Las Vegas is positive, but more than the pole the nice thing is the fact that we were at the front in every session. I think this is good preparation for tomorrow’s race.” The topic of the moment, today as yesterday, is the sanction imposed by the commissioners on Carlos Sainz. Vasseur returned to express his opinion on the matter, but invited everyone to take a step forward.

Vasseur invites us to look forward

“We know we will have Carlos’ penalty and it’s a shame, but I think he also showed a very strong and consistent pace during practice, so we can be optimistic. I certainly would have preferred to start 1st and 2nd rather than 1st and 12th – commented the French manager – but this is the situation. The most important thing for the team is to stay focused on the race without talking too much about the penalty, because it is now behind us. We know it’s unfair but we have to focus on the race.”

“We should discuss it with the FIA ​​on Monday – added Vasseur, regarding the manhole gate and the lack of exemption granted to Ferrari – but now I want to focus on the sporting aspect and the team’s performance. Then there will be time to discuss other topics. Now I’m focused on tomorrow. Qualifying is important but it is only a step, it is not the final result. We have had long and consistent stints in performance and that is why we need to focus on ourselves and the strategies. We know it will be a tough GP, with Safety Cars and so on, but we have to focus on our performance without thinking about the others, hoping to do a good job. Tires? Today the teams thought that tomorrow it could be cold and therefore there could be a graining problem, so we expect to use the hard tires more than the soft ones”, concluded the Ferrari team principal.