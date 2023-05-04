In Miami with renewed confidence

In Baku Ferrari forfeited the first podiums of 2023 both in the Sprint finished in second place by Charles Leclerc and in Sunday’s Grand Prix finished by the Monegasque in third position. Leclerc himself underlined that Red Bull is still in another category, but after a start to the season marked not only by unforeseen technical difficulties, but also by other events that certainly didn’t corroborate the rankings, the Scuderia from Maranello restarting.

With the 36 points scored in Azerbaijan by the Leclerc-Sainz duo, Ferrari has more than doubled what was a meager haul of 26 points up to the away match and now the fight for second place with Aston Martin and Mercedes is heated to say the least given that these three stables are collected in 25 points. In Miami it will be interesting to ‘weigh’ whether Ferrari has actually taken a step forward or if it was simply perfect with Leclerc in the execution of the weekend on a track particularly suited to the Monegasque.

Vasseur and the “don’t panic” in Maranello

“We certainly expected to be in better shape at the start of the season Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said. but I was very pleased with the reaction of the team. We never panicked, and Jeddah was a very difficult weekend for us. But the reaction between Saudi Arabia and Australia has been significant. In terms of developments, we didn’t get anxious, we didn’t decide to change everything on the car, but to make corrections first of all to try to understand the car’s potential. The team’s reaction to a very difficult start to the season has been positive and calm, it didn’t immediately translate into results, but it’s starting to bear fruit.”

As for the updates expected on the SF-23 in the next races, Vasseur reiterated that it will take a lot of calm and patience before making important decisions in view of 2024 regarding what the concept will be to follow in the event of aligning with Red Bull: “It’s too early to make this kind of decision – he added – upgrading is one thing, but being able to extract the full potential of the upgrade is another. Understanding whether it is a mechanical or aerodynamic improvement is another story”.