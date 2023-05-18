To respond to the bad weather emergency that has hit Emilia-Romagna in recent days, several companies have decided to support the local authorities and populations by making a donation or promoting a fundraiser. Stefano Domenicali confirmed that Formula 1 will also move on this front, starting a fundraiser that will also support the staff of the AlphaTauri team, hit by the recent flood.

The Italian stable supported the fundraising promoted by the municipality of Faenzaunfortunately among the cities that have suffered the most damage from the events of recent days.

Among the companies that have decided to show their support to the territory there is also Ferrari, which has decided to donate one million euros to the Agency for Territorial Security and Civil Protection of the Emilia-Romagna Region, joining at the regional fundraiser.

The funds will be used, with the coordination of the local authorities, in favor of the local population affected by the flood in recent days, with particular attention to environmental recovery projects and for the management of hydrogeological instability.

“In times of difficulty, Ferrari’s place has always been close to its community,” said Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari.

“We wanted to give a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia-Romagna, tried by a serious environmental disaster. With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom we extend our heartfelt thanks for their tireless work in these hours, this aid will be able to bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family”.