78 points out of 88, four podiums in two races as has not happened in 21 years: Ferrari has started with a thousand in this 2022, a trend that could therefore favor a record sale of weekend tickets between 22 and 24 April, as underlined by the current CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali. In fact, the former Ferrari team principal – born in Imola – expects the public of the great occasions in the stands of the Santerno circuit, with a phenomenon favored also and above all by the current form of the F1-75 of Leclerc and Sainz: “There is no doubt that seeing Ferrari competitive again is good for everyone – Domenicali commented as reported by gpfans.com – I’m sure this will have an impact on the number of tickets the promoters will sell and I expect a big crowd in Imola, like in the old days“.

Speaking of the sale of coupons, the 56-year-old also focused on the excellent period of F1, especially as regards the interest of large companies or groups in the category: “You have seen the quality of the organization and the energy we want to bring to have a different experience for the fans in the paddock or in the stands and to try to augment the Formula 1 show, which is already good. – he added – from a commercial point of view, we do not underestimate the fact that there are many companies today are investing in us. We will see how many new brands will arrive, but this is a sign that the business is really healthy. We need to take one step after another, but for sure the first signs are really encouraging, and the Circus is, at the moment, in great shape. We need to make sure everyone involved is doing the right job with the right intensity. “