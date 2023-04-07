Five seconds of penalty to Sainz, Ferrari doesn’t fit

“Please do something”. By radio Carlos Sainz he was literally desperate after the third red flag displayed during the F1 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne. The Ferrari driver was in fact punished with a five-second penalty for having sent Fernando Alonso into a spin in Turn-1 on the third and final standing start. A penalty which, combined with the final parade behind the Safety Car which returned to the pits simply to spoil the photo of the finishing order, ousted the former McLaren from the points with Ferrari which also following the knockout of Charles Leclerc on the first lap he left Albert Park with no points despite a decent potential especially in the race.

Carlos Sainz at the end of the race to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 he preferred not to overreact in the heat, however, not hiding that he felt robbed of a position certainly in the top-5 earned on the track with a remarkable comeback after the first red flag had put the Ferrari driver’s race more than uphill pitted in what appeared to be a simple Safety Car then only later converted into a Grand Prix suspension. Sainz did not digest the fact that the penalty came without the Commissioners giving him a hearing before deciding. And it is precisely on this aspect that Ferrari has focused its appeal, together with the different yardstick used against Sainz compared to other drivers – Pierre Gasly, Esteban Ocon and Logan Sargenat – who made mistakes without, however, being penalized .

Vasseur’s words

“Carlos was devastated on Sunday and I can understand that. We have applied to the FIA ​​to reopen the case – Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur declared in a press conference, confirming the fact that the Scuderia from Maranello has decided to take advantage of the 14 days to appeal against the 5-second penalty inflicted on Sainz – they will first review our request and consider whether to reopen the case. Hopefully we can get a meeting with the Stewards to talk about the decision they have made in Australia. We expect at least to be able to discuss it with them and, for the good of the sport, that situations like these will never happen again in the future, i.e. identical episodes in the same Curve-1, but different treatment. The frustration for Carlos was not having a hearingwhich was instead granted to Gasly and Ocon, also considering that the race was now over and he was off the podium”.

“The first hearing will be to decide to reopen the case. Eventually they will decide when it will be the second one, which could be in Baku or maybe even earlier. For me, for Carlos and for the team, at least reopening the discussion would be a first step. We obviously expect the decision to be reviewed, we are not appealing it to remain the same.” concluded Vasseur.