The Ferrari team made it known that it will not accept “fights” between its drivers, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr., to determine who will be the number 1 and number 2 of the team in the 2021 season.

“Ferrari is above the drivers”, was the message of the firm to its riders with a view to the next Formula 1 World Championship that will start in Bahrain on March 28.

“The Italian team does not want the problems of two seasons ago to be repeated when a young Charles Leclerc, in his first year at Ferrari, discussed with Sebastian Vettel the leadership of the team until generating an accident between the two in Brazil that ended the patience of all “, assures this Sunday the newspaper Sports world.

Charles Leclerc is still at Ferrari. Photo Uli Deck / DPA

Ferrari made it clear that this year “there will be two number 1 drivers. Nothing number 2. Subsequently, it will be the track that dictates judgment and the team orders will be marked according to each race.”

“What we have talked about is that to be champions we need to beat the rest of the cars and that they will only fight when we have the fastest car on the track. I think we have to be focused on trying to progress as a team, be transparent and the relationship between both is going very well. I trust it, “said manager Mateo Mattia.

Upon being introduced, Sainz Jr., 26, assured that he fulfilled one of his “best dreams” by signing for the Italian team, but rejected comparisons with the achievements of his father, Carlos Sainz, double world rally champion, whom considers a “pioneer” of motorsport “impossible to outshine”.

Carlos Sainz Jr. is the reinforcement of the Prancing Horse. Photo EFE / VALDRIN XHEMAJ

In turn, Leclerc acknowledged that both he and his teammate are very competitive people, but promised to separate “what happens on and off the circuit” for the good of the team.

“It is clear that we must fight for the good of the team. Carlos wants to beat me and I want to beat him, but when we are in the races we will fight carefully, we will try to see what we can do for the team,” said the 23-year-old young Monegasque driver. .