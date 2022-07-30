Even the last qualifying session before the summer break is not missing surprises and twists. In chronological order, the first surprise was the lack of qualification of Sergio Perez at Q3, it indicates that something it doesn’t work as it should on his Red Bull given the abysmal detachment that continues to remedy by Max Verstappen. The second was the flat rate to the last attempt of the World Champion, who with a problem with the hybrid part of his Power Unit and a first lap ruined by a bad one mistake at turn 2 he even had to settle for the tenth place. But by far the biggest surprise was definitely the pole of George Russell with the Mercedes. The Brit has always shown a talent out of the ordinary, and undoubtedly represents one of the faces of the new, fantastic generation of young drivers, including Verstappen, Leclerc and Norris. The W13 number 63 had certainly not shone in none of free practice sessions but found that almost magical balance of all the factors that occasionally happen in Formula 1 to find. The abrupt lowering of temperatures (over 10 degrees less than the free practice on dry) he had already changed the cards a lot even with the dry track. Red Bull, albeit only with Verstappen, seemed to have a better balance than seen in free practice and above all with a good level of overall grip thanks to the ability to quickly bring the tires up to temperature. The Ferraris, on the other hand, in Q2 were fast but with a proportionately smaller advantage than could be expected, due to a some difficulty in finding and centering and maintaining the right operating window tires in such colder conditions. Mercedes seemed capable of competing to be there third forcebut in Q3 the exit of the Sun created one thermal shock just enough to generate the perfect chemical balance for Brackley’s car. Russell, with his great talent, did the rest with a ride to the limit of perfection at the moment that mattered most and that guaranteed him to go to the pole. The set-up changes brought to the Mercedes overnight worked and produced a well-balanced and above all car capable of generating temperature in the rear axle. It is no coincidence that yesterday, via radio, the engineers of the wall complained about the low temperature at the rear, and that with the changes at night the rear guaranteed then a great traction in conditions of low temperature. In absolute terms, however, the impression is of one Ferrari that left a door open to competition with a performance below expectations for the difficulty in managing the temperature of the tires in these conditions. Taking a short step back in qualifying we saw a great time for Verstappen in Q2 and a time for the Ferraris that was close even if not on par. Looking at the live data, however, we had the perception of a Dutchman already at the limit driving as opposed to a Ferrari duo with still a lot of leeway to extract. But in Q3 something has changed and the balance (evidently fragile) was lost for the two riders of the red. The result was on the one hand Leclerc in trouble, with lack of grip both front and rear in his attempts. Looking at both the data and the images from the onboard, the perception is of a car that has in fact both axles weaksometimes not able to fit with precision others with the rear that “runs away” in traction, the signs unequivocal of a tire temperature outside the window optimal and therefore lacking from the point of view of the “chemical” adhesion of the rubber to the asphalt. So the problem does not appear out of balance how much contingent in not being able to “turn on” the compound for the good lap. Sainz, on the other hand, seemed to have found a slightly better situation than Leclerc, with a level of grip just above that would have allowed him to probably find pole, but they were fatal some snaps to the rear in the last lap, we counted 4 from the data that we are now going to analyze.



Let’s see how, after a first similar sector, everything happens in the central sector. Sainz starts well at turn 4, passing faster and taking his foot off the gas much less, but out of turn 5 the first “snap” of the rear is very evident which escapes forcing the pilot to lift his foot off the accelerator. Russell literally drives like a phenomenon on this stretch of track, relying on the grip that his Mercedes provides him and out of turn 7 both drivers still have an indecision on the rear. In the fast turns 8 and 9 Sainz seems to prevail again but here it is again out of turn 9 the rear runs away again in oversteer, forcing the Spaniard to raise your foot from the accelerator. Fantastic instead Russell that at turn 11 passes very fast with a perfect line. In the last sector Sainz tries to get back under with a perfect turn 12 but at 13 he again loses the rear at the exit and with it the last hopes of making the pole with Russell who passes with 3 km / h of advantage and contains the gap for then go to cross the finish line deservedly first. At Ferrari, everyone has some good reasons to be discontented of the result. The team knew they had a car from the front rowbut with the lower temperatures the right compromise was not found on the tires as regards the flying lap. Leclerc has a company ahead of him that it could get complicated considering that he will have to find a way to pass, besides Russell, who we know is a true mastiff in melee, even the teammate in competition. And Sainz who had the chance to take a pole and put Russell in his hands between himself and Leclerc, but failed to make it happen. It is difficult to say if it is all the fault of the car or partly of him too, listening to the radio teams it seems that the latter is the most likely option. If so the real weak point in this moment of Sainz is just that of put together the perfect ride when he needs it most, having proven to be both fast and consistent in the race, but with these mistakes emerging in the highlights. For example, putting together his best sectors of the qualification we find a time that would have been well over 2 tenths better compared to its final time. Value that is reduced to just 66 thousandths for Leclerc And goes to 0 with George Russell who put together his 3 best sectors in the lap that earned him pole.

For the race, in theory, Ferrari should have a significant advantage in long runs over Mercedes, especially if the temperatures should at least partially rise. In the “stabilized” pace the F1-75 showed to work very well and with little degradation and this should help the two redheads to overtake Russell, ma it will not be a walk in the park views difficulty overtaking on the Budapest route. It must be said that it is light rain expected before the race which could lead the track to lose its tires again, a situation that is not easy for anyone to manage with a full tank of fuel. Finally, it remains the unknown factor of the Ferrari wall’s management of team play between Sainz and Leclerc, an argument that could become very delicate in the race if they are confirmed one after the other. In the meantime, there will also be the comeback of the Red Bull drivers who will try to quickly close the gap from the leaders hoping that Russell will keep the Ferraris and then, perhaps, get back into the game for something important. In short, the themes to follow even the last appointment before the summer break are certainly not lacking.