The team that finishes 2nd does not change

The Ferrari – AF Corse team will compete in the 2024 FIA WEC with the 499P entrusted to the same protagonist pilots of the previous world championship season. Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina And Nicklas Nielsen they will share car number 50, while Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado And Antonio Giovinazzi they will be at the start with number 51.

Ferrari therefore confirms the crews that in 2023 had contributed, in their debut season in the top class of the World Endurance Championship, to obtaining second place in the Constructors' world championship.

The Hypercar with the number 50 on the livery will be driven in the race by the trio who last year achieved four podiums – in Sebring, Portimão, Monza and Bahrain – and two pole positions, in America and Le Mans, results which earned Fuoco-Molina -Nielsen third place on the podium in the Drivers' standings, ahead of his teammates. The sister car number 51, winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and on the podium at Spa-Francorchamps, will be driven by Pier Guidi-Calado-Giovinazzi.

Coletta's words

“The choice to confirm for the 2024 FIA WEC season the drivers who competed last year with the 499P of the Ferrari – AF Corse team is a sign of continuity – he has declared Antonello Colettaresponsible for WEC for Ferrari – in 2023, in our first experience in the top class, we achieved notable results, among which the victory at Le Mans and the six overall podiums in seven races stand out, which allowed us to end the year with an excellent second place among the Manufacturers. Together we have gained experience, continuing to develop our car and demonstrate its potential. From these bases we look with optimism to the now imminent 2024 season, renewing our trust in our drivers.”.