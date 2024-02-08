by VALERIO BARRETTA

Hamilton in Ferrari, a multiple impact

When a driver like Lewis Hamilton changes team, the transfer transaction impacts not only on the track but also on the daily life of the two teams in question. In fact, it would be a mistake to reduce the arrival of the seven-time world champion in Maranello in 2025 to a mere question of numbers and results: although important, they are only part of a broader discussion.

Sir Lewis also brings in Ferrari experience and mentality of number oneas Michael Schumacher did in 1996. Of course, the Kaiser he had more time to shape the team than Hamilton will have, and moreover as a teammate he had Eddie Irvine who certainly couldn't act as a contradictory within the team. Charles Leclerc, at least on the track, will be a very different customer, but not necessarily an obstacle.

Wolff's words

Above all, Hamilton can bring to Ferrari those secrets and information that allowed Mercedes to triumph in the turbo-hybrid era before being ousted by Red Bull. But about this Toto Wolff he doesn't worry: “I don't fear it at all. We have engineers who leave us to go to other teams and the notice periods are sometimes as long as six months. I have no doubt about Lewis' integrity in terms of sharing information and, in this regard, I just want to make sure that this is a season of great results for both drivers and for Mercedes: we will all give our all to achieve this goal“, this is the Austrian to the media.

“In terms of future development, I think this is something we need to look at. The regulations will remain virtually unchanged in 2024. As for 2025, we will evaluate later in the season what this means in terms of technical information“.