Once again, in the chaos of a session conditioned by the variability of the weather, the Ferrari it was caught unprepared in terms of tire management and strategies. The first lap of Q3 in qualifying for the San Paolo Grand Prix saw the Maranello pit wall blatantly mistaking the choice of tires to fit on Charles Leclerc’s car. The Monegasque, the only one among the 10 contenders for pole, was sent to the track with intermediate tires. Everyone else, including Sainz, used slick tires instead.

The idea of ​​the Cavallino strategists was that rain could come while Leclerc was on the track, but the timing was completely wrong. The # 16 of the Principality was the only one not to complete the timed lap, returning to the pit lane before passing the finish line for the second time, as the track was still dry and his car was literally not on the street. The rain, on the other hand, came shortly after, with qualifying being interrupted by George Russell’s departure from the track. The red flag and bad weather have effectively frozen the positions, relegating Leclerc to the tenth place.

The desperation, mixed with a mounted frustration of the Monegasque over the radio was enormous. Leclerc first got angry for not having been made to pit after the warm-up lap with the intermediates, when it was widely clear that that tire was not the right one.. The team only called him back at the last moment, when it was now impossible for the Ferrari driver to take the return lane. Then the idol of the red public was further enraged after realizing that he was the only one not to set any time in Q3, blatantly contesting the strategy of the garage with his track engineer.

After getting off the car, Leclerc then headed, still wearing his helmet, to the wall. The Monegasque stopped to talk for a few seconds in an excited manner with the team director and vice team principal, Laurent Mekiesbefore sadly returning to the Ferrari garage.