The rainbow dream fades

-35 points in the Drivers’ standings, -27 in the Constructors’ standings: the Ferrari At Fuji he finished ninth with the #50 499P, collecting two points in the drivers’ standings and six in the manufacturers’ standings because the two Jota customer Porsche 963s are not taken into consideration in the allocation of points to the manufacturers.

The victory of the #6 Porsche has practically secured both world titles for the German manufacturer, which now ‘just’ has to get to the finish line with this crew in Bahrain even outside the top-5. The accounts are still open only because the Sakhir race is an eight-hour event, 38 the points that are awarded to the winners.

Ferrari’s technical director, Ferdinand Cannizzothere is no illusion after the Fuji result: “We knew the race would be difficult, but it started off even more uphill after the contact at the start and the damage suffered by the 499P number 51, which made it lose performance. However, the team implemented a perfect strategy that allowed the 51 to try to recover the lost time, and the teammates in the 499P number 50 to move up the standings, trying to secure a place on the podium. Unfortunately, however, the conditions were not right for us to maintain those positions, and the advantage guaranteed by our strategy was nullified by the last Safety Car. There is great disappointment because today’s result compromises the chances of winning the Constructors’ and Drivers’ world championships”.