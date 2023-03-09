Shock start

Ferrari opened its 2023 season in Bahrain without a single driver on the podium and with the heavy burden of reliability issues which SF-23 seems to have inherited from its parent. Leclerc’s withdrawal due to trouble with the power unit, which according to latest statements released by Marc Gené should concern a thermal rather than electrical problem, combined with disappointing performances – especially as regards tire wear – made Ferrari even the third force on the Sakhir track, behind even the surprising Aston Martin. Furthermore, the first internal changes at the hierarchical level are starting to materialize, the result of the handover that took place in off-season between Mattia Binotto and Frederic Vasseur in the role of team principal. The first to pay for it it seems to have been David Sanchez, aerodynamics operations manager. The Spanish-born Frenchman appears to be the first victim of the change at the top, regardless of the disappointing results from Bahrain.

United everything is possible ❤️ After our first race of the season, Fred, joined by Charles and Carlos, held a meeting for all our GES employees. A chance to discuss our weekend, the challenges we faced and the future ahead 💪 pic.twitter.com/0c44NtroUp — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 9, 2023

Vasseur, Leclerc and Sainz in Maranello

Just for respond to this difficult time in a united and cohesive manner, in an attempt to send a clear message to the opponents and also to the fans of the redhead, the entire staff of the Scuderia Ferrari met in Maranello in recent days. The official Twitter account of the Cavallino has in fact published a series of shots that immortalize the Vasseur team principal, the sports director Laurent Mekies and the two drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, in meeting together with all the men of GeS. An opportunity that Ferrari itself has defined “useful for discussing our weekend, the challenges we faced and the future that awaits us”. The message that Maranello wants to convey to the outside world is quite clear: unity of purpose and belief that I can at least straighten out the vintage in the next appointments which certainly did not open under the best auspices. In the hope that already starting from Saudi Arabia at least the reliability problems will be definitively resolved.