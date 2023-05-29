Updates with every race, not revolutions

Red Bull, Aston Martin, Alpine, Mercedes, Mercedes and Ferrari: this is the order of arrival of the Monaco Grand Prix which saw the Maranello team not go beyond sixth place with Charles Leclerc and eighth with Carlos Sainz. The ranking paints Ferrari in the role of ‘fifth force’ in the Principalitya ‘liar’ verdict given that Leclerc had brought the SF-23 to third position in Qualifying only to then have to withdraw due to a serious mistake by the wall which did not warn him of Lando Norris’ arrival at full speed.

Although the standings should be ‘interpreted’ bearing in mind the fact that on a track that would have allowed overtaking Carlos Sainz would have overtaken Esteban Ocon without particular problems, we cannot hide the fact that the next round in Barcelona represents a very important test bench for men led by Frederic Vasseur. At Montmelo there will be several news on the SF-23but there won’t be a complete revolution like the one realized by Mercedes which also brought a new front suspension to Monaco.

This element will not be present on the Ferrari, at least judging by Vasseur’s words at the press conference: “Each team has its own opinions and approaches. Everyone has to develop the machine according to his own direction. We’ll see how it goes later in the season. In Barcelona we will not introduce any updates on the front suspension“. In Maranello, in fact, they have news planned for each Grand Prix and not more substantial packages every five races like Mercedes did, which hopes to get good responses in Catalonia from the news with which Hamilton and Russell have already tackled the weekend in the Principality ( not without unpleasant inconveniences such as the unveiling of the world-wide collection for Toto Wolff’s ‘joy’).

On paper, the Barcelona weekend seems ‘made on purpose’ to exalt even more the level of the Red Bull RB19 also in light of the fact that it will again be raced following the classic layout of the Montmelò circuit with the last two ‘fast’ right-hand corners instead of the slow chicane which could have been a strong point of the Ferrari SF-23 at its ease’ in the strait’. Red Bull on a medium-fast track could really show off all its goodness, we’ll see what kind of competition Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari will be able to oppose without forgetting a clearly growing Alpine.