Helmut Marko admitted that at Red Bull they are wondering whether the right path has actually been taken in terms of development. an RB20 that is no longer the reference on the starting grid after having been at the start of the season. Andrea Stella, team principal of McLaren, had declared that at the start of the season Red Bull would still have a bit of an advantage, but from Miami onwards the MCL38 had very little to envy the car of the reigning world champions.

The Ferrari SF-24 had also defended itself well from the start with the basic version, then in Imola and Barcelona some EVO packages arrived which triggered the phenomenon of bouncing for the excessive aerodynamic load that is no longer adequately managed by the car’s mechanics, a phenomenon that is not found in the wind tunnel and that emerges in all its mysteriousness only on the track. Even Mercedes in Belgium after the Friday of free practice has rejected the new floor for now because it triggered the phenomenon of bouncing.

In the post-race press conference, the Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur he explained that it is now very difficult for all the teams to squeeze more performance from projects that have now been capped by a regulation that has remained stable for three years: “We are pushing like hell to bring new things and we will do it as soon as possible. The problem is that bouncing is not controllable. It is almost impossible to simulate, also because it can appear or disappear from one session to another depending on the wind direction or other factors. We are all at the limit on this front. You can’t replicate it in a wind tunnel.. We have metrics to predict whether the phenomenon will improve or not, but ultimately we are guided by the performance gains we could achieve with a little more aerodynamic load. Improving these tools is a good exercise. It hasn’t been easy for Mercedes as it hasn’t been for us and other teams since the beginning of the season. We are also at the limit with development. We have had the same regulations for three years and we have reached the performance asymptote. It is increasingly difficult to look for the last tenth of a second and it is the same for everyone. We have to adjust to the fact that bouncing is the key because it is not simply about performance, but about the confidence of the drivers. If you gain 1-2 tenths of a second and lose 3 because the drivers lose confidence, in the end the balance is negative”.