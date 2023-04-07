Leclerc, boot to forget

Six points in three races: Charles Leclerc is one from the “right column” of the standings. There are various reasons that led the Monegasque to this very meager haul that he absolutely did not expect until the first pre-season tests: seventh place in Saudi Arabia, behind teammate Carlos Sainz, and then two retirements of a different nature; in Sakhir Leclerc is not guilty, while in Melbourne all the frustration for a difficult start and – after Lance Stroll’s accident – totally forgettable emerged.

Leclerc’s bitterness

Just the double zero, combined with Gedda’s penalty, made #16 say that “everything goes wrong“. And in these cases it is necessary to think in small steps, it is useless to define goals that are now an impossible mountain: “I think, instead of thinking about long-term goals, it is priority to finish a race without penalties or problemsto then build momentum and see what is possible to do“, Leclerc told the media.

Change concept?

Sainz recently said that Ferrari must change its philosophy, like Mercedes, thus demonstrating humility and following the Red Bull model: “I wouldn’t go that far. However it is clear that we need to improve the car. I’ll wait and see because I think it could be very interesting. What we saw in Melbourne, having changed quite a few things in terms of set-up, I think was good for our pace“.

Vasseur’s optimism

Meanwhile the principal team of Ferrari Frederic Vasseur he has shown confidence in what he believes to be great improvements after Jeddah. The Frenchman stated that the SF-23 will change development direction but not the car concept: “Starting a new car during the season, with all the limits on the cost ceiling and the hours in the wind tunnel, is very difficult. For our part, we believe we have a lot of room for improvement from the car. Until we can develop the car to find load points, improve balance and stability, it makes sense for us to push in this direction. There is always a development plan before the start of the season. Then you have to adapt it according to the circumstances and the competitiveness of the car. We have brought some good updates to Melbourne and will continue in this direction. What we can do is try to speed up this process, maybe taking a slightly different direction in terms of balance, but we can’t upset the plan“.