With the 2022 regulatory revolution almost upon us, the Formula 1 teams this season have tried to carry out parallel work on the cars currently on the track and on those of the next championship. On several occasions the managers of the stables had highlighted the need – at a certain point in the season – to stop L’evolution of machines 2021, to concentrate work and economic resources entirely on the project for the coming year. In the press conference reserved for team principals on Friday at Le Castellet, the sporting director of Ferrari, Laurent Mekies revealed that the Red has decided to stop updates on the SF21 of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. The Maranello team is currently third among the Constructors, with just 2 points clear of McLaren Mercedes.

Ferrari: the aerodynamic innovations of the Rossa

Laurent Mekies (Ferrari racing director): “From the point of view of the development of the car, we have already made our decision. We are already projected into 2022 and there will be no real updates on the way to improve the car’s weaknesses. However, you can always work on problems, seeking a better understanding, in order to find new solutions to apply. “