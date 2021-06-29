The subject of all the commotion is a yellow replica of a Daytona Spyder, a model as originally featured in the series Miami Vice drove around. The counterfeit Ferrari was bought in the United States by a Dutch company specializing in kit cars. These are self-build vehicles, where own creations are built on a chassis with brakes and engines from middle class cars.

When the company offered the fake sports car for sale via the internet for 28,500 euros, it took, according to business magazine Quote not long before lawyers for the Italian brand started to prance. The car was seized earlier this year.

Unfortunately for Ferrari the judge ruled that the replica was not successful enough to constitute copyright infringement. The lines did not match and, according to the judge, many details were so different from the original that it was not a copy of a Daytona. However, the Ferrari logos did infringe the Italian manufacturer’s trademark. Still, the owner got his car back, on the condition that all logos would be removed.

