499P Out of the Game at Interlagos

“It’s hard to find the best words to express the frustration and sense of impotence that the team felt.. We hope to have the opportunity to fight fairly in Austin.“. This is what the Ferrari Endurance manager said Antonello Coletta at the end of the 6 Hours of Brazil in Interlagos he did not hide his disappointment for a weekend in which, due to the Balance of Performance, it was impossible for the Ferrari 499Ps to fight on equal terms with their opponents, in particular the Toyotas.

The Scuderia from Maranello is fighting for the titles in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ standings. The World Championship is still long, with three more rounds to go in the United States, Japan and Bahrain, everything is still up for grabs also because the grand finale in Sakhir will be an 8-hour race with more points up for grabs than a 6-hour race that follows the classic F1 and other FIA championships (the winners in Bahrain will earn 38 points, the runners-up 27 and the third 23). Currently in the Drivers’ standings, the #6 Porsche crew of Vanthoor-Estre-Lotterer has a 19-point advantage over the #50 Ferrari of Fuoco-Nielsen-Molina and 22 over the #7 Toyota of Kobayashi-De Vries-Conway. In the Constructors’ standings, Porsche and Toyota are separated by four points with Ferrari third at -17 from the German manufacturer.

Ferdinand Cannizzo he underlined that the comeback of Toyota #7 up to fourth place after the problems with the fuel intake, overtaking Ferrari #51 in the final minutes of the race is the image that sums up the values ​​on the field ‘set’ in Brazil by an unbalanced Balance of Performance: “With Porsche, at least we were able to fight. They were definitely faster than us, but somehow we managed to fight with them. – the words of the technical director of Ferrari reported by the newspaper sportscar365.com – Toyota #7’s overtaking of Ferrari #51 sums up the race. They lost three minutes and recovered in two stints, lapping a second faster per lap. It’s a situation that makes you think, let’s hope we can be competitive again”. According to Cannizzo, Toyota’s advantage was such that it made the reasoning regarding the tyre compounds to be used irrelevant: “When one car has such a big advantage, it’s easy to manage any compound. We made the right choices, but the Toyotas were out of reach.”