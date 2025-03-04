Aston Martin is carrying out a huge restructuring of his technical department. Led by the newcomer Adrian NeweySilverstone factory workers seek One of the key projects will delay your arrival by court order.

ENRICO CARDILEformer director of chassis in Ferrari, is one of the best valued engineers of the current F1. The Italian decided to ascend in the ranks as sports director of Aston Martin, hand in hand with Newey, but a judicial appeal by the Rampante Cavallino you It will prevent your work from green until summer.

“Ferrari clarifies that a few weeks ago The Modena court, hosting the company’s requests, ordered Enrico Cardile to immediate cessation of any form of collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team until next July 18. The Modena Court found that our former employee was already violating the commitment of non -competence with Ferrari, whose purpose was precisely to prevent other F1 teams from obtaining an unjustified competitive advantage by hiring Cardile earlier than allowed, causing irreparable damage to Ferrari, “the Italian team published.

So, Transalpina justice derails the arrival of Cardile, understanding that she was already working with the British squad. “This is a matter of Enrico and Ferrari, with their legal representatives in Italy and the parties that remain involved in the process. As such, we will not make more comments. We will make an announcement at the time,” said Aston Martin.