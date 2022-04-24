At Ferrari, the euphoria that followed the victorious trip to Melbourne is offset by the disappointment of a home race whose results were below expectations on the eve of the day. The Scuderia di Maranello acknowledges the superiority of Red Bull in every single session, able to conquer the first position in qualifying on Friday and in the Sprint Race on Saturday, finally giving the seal of the double win in the Sunday Grand Prix. Ferrari, on the other hand, records the second consecutive retirement for Carlos Sainz, silted up at the Variante del Tamburello after a contact with Daniel Ricciardo, which is accompanied by the three positions lost by Charles Leclerc due to the spin at the Variante Alta, the consequences of which could have been even worse . The summary is one of the main themes of the Imola weekend commented by Mattia Binotto and the two drivers in the traditional Sunday press conference.

The Cavallino Team Principal began by retracing the delicate phases of the start, in which both Leclerc and Sainz did not have an impeccable stop shot, seeing both Red Bulls slip away. What happened was discussed in the team’s internal briefing and, according to what was analyzed, both drivers managed the starting procedure correctly. The two Ferrari drivers, however, took advantage of the worst grip conditions on the right side of the grid, thus confirming what can already be guessed from the television images.

Once you reach the braking point of the Tamburello, the second key episode of the Rosse race is recorded, with the cover-up of the number 55 car. internal to Daniel Ricciardo, defining himself as “unfortunate”, an adjective taken up and shared also by Mattia Binotto. Sainz also revealed how the McLaren driver then went to apologize to the Spaniard by reaching him personally in the Ferrari garage, an episode that escaped the eyes of the cameras.

Sainz’s retirement at Imola follows the one he already experienced in Melbourne, but although the two accidents had the same outcome, they show completely different dynamics. In fact, the Spaniard admitted his guilt in the mistake made at Albert Park, but did not attribute any responsibility for the collision suffered at the Tamburello da Ricciardo, in turn pushed behind him by Bottas’ Alfa Romeo. Also for this reason, Mattia Binotto confirmed his trust in Sainz, declaring himself in no way worried. Sainz, however, highlighted how the two retirements have repercussions that go beyond the mere loss of points in the standings. The number 55 in fact underlined how the lack of dispute in the last two races, equal to 50% of those held so far, has stolen precious time in the car, which is essential to better understand the new single-seaters and how to extract their potential.

The race then continued with only one Ferrari on the track, constantly in pursuit of the two Red Bulls. In retrospect, Leclerc stated that third place was indeed the best the Scuderia could aspire to in Imola, but he still attempted an assault at the end having glimpsed an opportunity to attack Perez after the second stop. The Monegasque paid for the overly aggressive cut of a curb, a particularly critical operation with the 2022 cars which, to maximize the generation of load from the bottom, resort to extremely rigid suspension group adjustments. The error occurred at the Variante Alta, precisely the point where the F1-75 was most competitive for the entire weekend in direct confrontation with Red Bull, as confirmed by the Monegasque.

Mattia Binotto then analyzed the technical picture that emerged during the Imola weekend as a whole. The number one of the Prancing Horse declared that in the Sunday race the F1-75 proved to be better in tire management than in the Sprint Race, confirming however a general superiority of Red Bull on this front. The feeling within the Scuderia is that the impossibility of accumulating experience in testing regarding the behavior of the tires on the Romagna circuit has been paid for. The only free practice session held in the dry was in fact that of Saturday morning, in which the parc fermé regime prevented from being able to make changes to the set-up.

In addition to the tire management aspect, the F1-75’s lack of straight-line speed compared to the RB18 again emerged in the race, which complicated attack and defense maneuvers in close-quarters duels. In addition to the higher levels of wing used by the Reds, the speed difference on the straight is due to a design approach of the Maranello engine that requires extensive use of clipping, i.e. cutting the electric power at the end of the straight to preserve the energy availability of the hybrid in the traction phases.

Binotto therefore anticipated the next steps in the development of the car, at the end of a weekend in which Red Bull introduced aerodynamic and weight updates. Some innovations will arrive in Miami, mainly aimed at adapting the aerodynamic configuration of the car to the needs of a high-speed track such as the US one, which according to the Team Principal will improve the aerodynamic efficiency of the F1-75. The main package of innovations is expected, however, for the next race in Spain: the objectives include better management of porpoising, which in the Scuderia is believed to be preventing them from extracting part of the car’s potential, forcing them to raise the heights from the ground and adopt solutions. compromise on the set-up.