Ferrari not received in Qualifying in Hungary

Sixth time for Charles Leclerc, even eliminated in Q2 Carlos Sainz On a Saturday that, however, in Q1 also reaped an excellent victim (George Russell, Poleman a year ago) and who saw yes Sergio Perez stop the negative strip of absence from Q3 only to go beyond the ninth absolute performance far from Max Verstappen, beaten for three thousandths by a sparkling Lewis Hamilton, capable of returning to pole position, a specialty of the house that was missing from Gedda 202 1, when the Dutch ceded the departure to the pole with an error at the last corner.

The balance sheet at Ferrari is decidedly negative, even if the points will be awarded tomorrow and the SF-23s in FP3 were constant in terms of race pace. Frederic Vasseur had indicated today’s goal for Leclerc and Sainz in the first two rows, a missed goal and not by a small amount. Leclerc’s Ferrari is behind Hamilton’s Mercedes, Verstappen’s Red Bull, Norris and Piastri’s McLarens and the sensational Guan Yu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo.

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur cashed in the disappointing Qualifying without making excuses and emphasizing to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 the lesson of Alfa Romeo in terms of mania for updates when sometimes it is sufficient to optimize the available package: “It has nothing to do with the format, which is the same for everyone. We struggled to get a clear picture of the situation before the session and to manage the tires well. We didn’t do a good job managing the tires. Did I expect more from Charles? Yes, but the battle was very tight. Lose a line for pennies. In these cases you can always do something more. We are behind Lewis, we were ahead throughout the session, but in the end we didn’t succeed. Being behind Max was more predictable. Am I surprised by Alfa Romeo? I think they all are. They have not brought any updates. It’s a good lesson. We all always focus on updates, they didn’t bring anything specific yet they went from the bottom to the top positions. This means that by properly interpreting the package available, progress can be made. I think this is a good lesson.”