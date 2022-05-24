Fans of Ferraristi and Legolisti, get ready to put your wallet in hand: from next week the Lego Technic Ferrari Daytona SP3 will be on sale in stores.

The House of Maranello continues its collaboration with the legendary brick construction company for adults and children, and the latest gem has in fact been baked by the heads of the Prancing Horse Style Center and those of Lego Technic.

The Daytona SP3, presented at the Mugello Finali Mondiali last November, follows the 488 GTE # 51 of AF Corse of the FIA ​​WEC and brings forward a selection of road and racing cars, the last of which was the 512 a couple of months ago. M of the Lego Speed ​​Champions series, which also includes F40, F8 Tributo, 488 GT3, LaFerrari, Garage Ferrari and products from other manufacturers.

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 Photo by: Ferrari

As explained by Ferrari, this idea was born and grew practically hand in hand with the construction of the actual car, in the middle of the pandemic period where people were forced to home and think about something new.

After working on the 738-piece Ferrari Lego F1, 1,360-piece Enzo Ferrari and 1,327-piece 599 GTB Fiorano, designer Uwe Wabra collaborated in real time with Maranello, first communicating via video calls on every single aspect that led to a very detailed and faithful – in pure Lego style – to then go to Emilia to meet the Head of Design, Flavio Manzoni, and his men.

Like all Technics, the Daytona SP3 also reproduces active suspension, V12 engine with movable pistons, 8-speed sequential gearbox and steering, in addition to the novelty of the ‘wingspan’ doors that had never been produced on the Lego Technic, activated by a button hidden. In addition, in the bonnet and on the dedicated plate to be combined on display with the car there is the unique serial number with which to unlock special contents visible online.

Lego Ferrari Daytona SP3 Photo by: Ferrari

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 by Lego Technic (catalog product # 42143) is 1: 8 scale and made up of 3778 pieces, measures 14cm high, 25cm wide and 59cm long, and of course it is a product mainly for adults given the complexity . The price set by Lego is € 399.99 and the item will be available from June 1, 2022.

Another aspect that makes everything unique is the packaging, for which two books have been printed: one is the one inserted inside the box with the construction instructions.

The other, titled ‘The Sense Of Perfection’, comes with a hardcover and limited edition of 5000 copies, full of exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes photographs on 240 color pages, available for purchase separately for € 79.99 on the Lego site.

As we said, in addition to arming yourself with your wallet, you will also need a lot of patience and attention in this construction, and space at home given the size. But the object in question we are convinced that it is worth all this …